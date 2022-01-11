Princess Sofia of Sweden debuts new look - but did you spot her Carrie Bradshaw shoes?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Sofia of Sweden is always impeccably dressed, with a wardrobe we would absolutely love to raid. On Monday evening, the brunette royal joined her husband Prince Carl Philip at an event called: 'Celebrate Democracy-100 years' in the Annex at Avicii Arena in Stockholm.

On the couple's official Instagram, the caption read: "Yesterday we celebrated Sweden's democracy and that it is 100 years since the first five women took their seats in Sweden's Riksdag. We got to see a fantastic performance that showed the progress that was made for women to take a seat in the Riksdag, how the primary school changed our country and the progress of the entire suffrage movement."

Mother-of-three Sofia's outfit was absolutely stunning, don't you think? The royal rocked a Dorothee Schumacher frock known as the 'Enticing Graphics Dress' and accessorised with fabulous shoulder-grazing 'India Earrings' by Raven Jewellery.

The 37-year-old wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Fuchsia Satin Jewel Buckle Pumps. These are the very same shoes that the character of Carrie Bradshaw wore in Sex and The City. The show's protagonist wore them on her wedding day to Mr Big and they were truly seen as her very own Cinderella heels.

Sofia wore the dazzling stamps in a stunning pink satin as opposed to blue, and they gave her gorgeous outfit an incredible kick.

Sofia's shoes:

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, £942, Farfetch

She also carried the Bottega Veneta Mini Intrecciato Black Leather Pouch - the 'it' bag of the moment.

Sofia definitely has an essence of Carrie Bradshaw in her wardrobe. Back in August, the royal was a vision in white at her son Prince Julian's christening in the Drottningholm Palace Chapel.

Bottega Veneta The Mini Pouch Intrecciato bag, £1,520, Farfetch

Joined by her husband Prince Carl Philip for the ceremony, Sofia wore a floral embellished frock by Etro, completing her look with a stunning pair of ivory stilettos. Memorably, she styled her brunette hair in a low ponytail and added a statement satin headband that tied into a bow at the back. Lush!

