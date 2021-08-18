Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip and their sons look so happy in Prince Julian's christening photos By Heather Cichowski

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's third son, Prince Julian, was christened on Aug. 14 at Drottningholm Castle Chapel in Stockholm. Following the beautiful ceremony, the Swedish royals have released three official portraits from the day.

Elisabeth Toll's images capture the adorable family at their summer residence with their loved ones. The heartwarming pictures were taken against an opulent backdrop featuring green curtains and golden furniture, complete with a desk with a multicoloured flower arrangement.

The first portrait shows Carl Philip and Sofia with their children, Prince Alexander, 5, Prince Gabriel, 3, and Prince Julian, 4 months (top). Their youngest son wears his ornate christening robes while his two elder brothers match in grey blazers, white button-downs and navy shorts paired with dark shoes and socks.

Princess Sofia is clad in a white dress with multicoloured floral embroidery from Etro with a matching headband with bow detail. Carl Philip is seen in his military uniform.

The second image includes the boys' grandparents: Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf from the paternal side, and Sofia's parents, Marie and Erik Hellqvist.

The final snap features Prince Julian's godparents, Jacob Hogfeldt, Frida Vesterberg, Patrick Sommerlath, Stina Andersson and Johan Andersson.

The images were taken after Julian was baptized.

The christening was one of the first major events that brought all of the Swedish royals together since the coronavirus pandemic began. It was also the first time Julian was seen out following his birth on March 26.

In addition to Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and their children Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle, Princess Madeleine, her husband Christopher O'Neill and their kids Prince Nicholas, Princess Adrienne and Princess Leonore, also attended.

The Swedish royals were last together for Victoria's 44th birthday celebrations on July 14, but many of the children were not at the gathering, so the christening was the first event that brought them all together since March 2020.

PHOTOS: The cutest photos of the Swedish royals reunited at Prince Julian's christening at Drottningholm Palace Chapel

Royals fans got to see glimpses of the christening on the day, when the Swedish royal were photographed outside of Drottningholm Castle Chapel on the joyous occasion.

A few images during the baptism were released, including a loving moment between little Julian and his big brother, Gabriel. The three-year-old looked at his brother as Sofia held her youngest son in her arms during the christening.

The photo captured Gabriel placing a tender hand on Julian, who was clad in his christening gowns. It was such a sweet royal kids moment!