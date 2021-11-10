Meghan Markle dazzles in jaw-dropping red gown at NYC gala

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle put in a stunning appearance at the Intrepid Museum's 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York on Wednesday night.

The 40-year-old royal dazzled in a show-stopping fire-engine red gown by Carolina Herrera and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti.

The Duchess of Sussex stole the show

The mother-of-two – who welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana in June – joined her husband Prince Harry at the event, where he presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families.

The Duchess of Sussex stole the show as she arrived on board the historic aircraft carrier Intrepid in her gorgeous gown which featured a deep neckline, with a pleated skirt and thigh-high split that ran up the middle of the gown.

She accesorised with a diamond tennis bracelet once owned by Princess Diana, as well as a poppy to honor Veteran's Day in the US and Rememberance Day in the UK.

She wore her hair in a chic updo that showed off her natural makeup.

The event comes the day before Armistice Day in the UK, known as Veterans Day in the US. The gala recognises extraordinary leadership and honuors the brave men and women who have served in defence of the United States of America.

Harry served in the Army for ten years, during which time he carried out two frontline tours of Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Meghan took part in an online conference hosted by the New York Times.

The former Suits star was one of the key speakers at the forum, wearing a simple black cashmere jumper with three-quarter length sleeves, and wide-legged black trousers paired with a Gancini Twisted Buckle Leather Belt by Ferragamo that retails for $595.

During the event, Meghan was joined by American businesswoman, Mellody Hobson, who is President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, and chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation.

