The Countess of Wessex looks so chic in new dress for royal outing

The Countess of Wessex looked oh so chic on Thursday as she stepped out in a new dress from Max Mara during her royal visit to Northern Ireland.

Sophie was joined by her husband, Prince Edward, as they embarked on a busy day of engagements, including visiting South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigmore Trees, Elmfield Market and the Balmoral Show.

The royal looked as sophisticated as ever in the 'Fresis geometric-print cotton maxi dress', which featured a stunning blue and brown pattern, with long sleeves and a smart shirt style collar.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex breaks down in tears remembering the late Prince Philip

Sophie paired the dress with a stylish camel blazer, also from Max Mara, which perfectly complimented the colours in her frock.

She finished off the look with a pair of brown pointed heels, giving us all the autumn vibes, and it's safe to say that we are obsessed with her outfit.

Sophie Wessex looked so sophisticated on Thursday

During her visit to Craigmore Trees, the 56-year-old met management and staff and heard from local school children who have selected a tree to mark the Northern Ireland Centenary.

Sophie has been serving up some seriously fashionable looks all week, and on Wednesday evening the royal wowed in a black and white Carolina Herrera dress.

The mother-of-two looked effortlessly glamourous as she arrived with her husband at the Queen's official Northern Ireland residence.

Our Chairperson @WmHumphreyDUP hosted a farewell dinner yesterday evening at Hillsborough Castle for delegates attending the @CPA_UK @CPA_BIMR conference.



We were delighted to be joined by our very special guests, The Earl and Countess of Wessex. #bimr2021

1/2 pic.twitter.com/uAqpvByuEH — Northern Ireland Assembly Branch of the CPA (@NIA_CPA) September 23, 2021

Sophie looked incredible for the occasion at Hillsborough Castle

The couple were guests of honour at Hillsborough Castle for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's 50th Annual British Isle and Mediterranean Region Conference (BIMR).

Sophie's dress featured a polka dot print complete with puffed sleeves and a flattering flared hem. She paired it with black heels, looking as elegant as ever in the bold number.

The royal let her blonde hair sweep past her shoulders and sported a fresh glowing makeup look, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of statement jewelled earrings – simply stunning!

