Sophie Wessex stuns in striking colour clash look - and just look at her scarf!

The Countess of Wessex always looks so glamorous, and her latest outfit proved to be no exception to this rule.

In photos shared by the royal family's official Twitter account, Sophie looked so elegant in a pleated woollen skirt by Alberta Ferretti, teaming the striking emerald green garment with a berry red jumper. The royal tied her look together with a stylish silk neck scarf - and we're seriously swooning over her autumnal ensemble.

The 56-year-old royal accessorised with a pair of chic drop earrings that looked mighty like the Duchess of Cambridge's 'Siren Wire Earrings' from royal-approved jewellery brand Monica Vinader.

Sophie wore her blonde hair in a sleek, straightened style and looked radiant with a fresh rosy makeup look.

Siren Wire Earrings, £93.75, Monica Vinader

GET THE LOOK: Alberta Ferretti Skirt, £1065, Selfridges

The Countess was pictured enjoying a tea with the President of Botswana, to discuss the implications of blindness - a subject she is extremely passionate about.

A message from the royal family's official Twitter account read: "The Countess of Wessex received the President of Botswana, His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi, at St James’s Palace this morning.

HRH and HE discussed their shared passion for eliminating avoidable blindness, and the achievements of eye health care systems across Botswana. pic.twitter.com/O10Xpnznn5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 16, 2021

"HRH and HE discussed their shared passion for eliminating avoidable blindness, and the achievements of eye health care systems across Botswana."

Sophie's colour-contrasting ensemble isn't the first time this month we've swooned over her enviable wardrobe. Last Saturday, the senior members of the royal family looked as stylish as ever as they took their seats in the royal box, and the Countess of Wessex in particular looked incredibly chic in her Max Mara dress.

Giving us inspiration for this season's partywear, the mother-of-two wore the Max Mara 'Elegante Petali' wool blazer dress teamed with a sparkly clutch bag.

Complete with a striking satin collar and fitted, tailored design, royal fans couldn't take their eyes off the Countess as she walked into the Royal Albert Hall.

