Princess Beatrice surprises in striking ruffled knit and biker boots

Princess Beatrice has been surprising royal fans with her fashion choices lately, levelling up her wardrobe with statement pieces and sentimental accessories.

The royal mother stepped off the plane at London Heathrow airport this weekend following a family ski holiday in Verbier, and her stylish airport fashion was a talking point amongst fans. In pictures published in the MailOnline, Beatrice dons chic Tommy Hilfiger boots and a striking ruffled wool sweater from Sandro Paris.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice reveals stepson Wolfie's hidden talent

The princess layered her sweater over a classic denim shirt and black skater skirt, which she teamed with black tights and 'Cashmere Storm System Icery Jacket' for Loro Piana.

Royal fans were quick to react to photos published on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on Beatrice's striking ensemble.

Wool Ruffle Sweater, was £239, now £119, Sandro Paris

SHOP SIMILAR: Leather Hiker Boots, £99, Ted Baker

"The shirt hanging out of the sweater is just in right now. She looks adorable. The sweater, shirt, skirt, tights and boots- perfect," wrote one fan. While another comment read: "Everything down to her ponytail works."

"So cute!" penned another fan, while a fourth noted they would have preferred Beatrice's look without the rustic denim shirt beneath her ruffled sweater. They continued: "But you never know what clothing mishaps might happen, especially while travelling with an infant."

Princess Beatrice isn't the first royal lady to rock a ruffle, and we're a huge fan of the statement fashion choice. Shop our edit of ruffled jumpers to elevate your royal-inspired wardrobe.

Mira Flossy Jumper, was £85, now £44, French Connection

The trip marks the first time the York family has been able to return to their beloved Verbier resort together since the coronavirus pandemic began. The upmarket Swiss resort has been a firm favourite with the Yorks ever since Beatrice and Eugenie were little.

It is also the first time new additions baby Sienna and August have flown with the family, so the trip will no doubt have been an extra special occasion as the sisters marked their royal babies' first holiday abroad.

