Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's statement blazer to Princess Beatrice's 80s-inspired dress

From catwalk shows to business meetings, our favourite royals have been out in full force this week, sporting the dreamiest fashions for winter.

Starting off the week in style, the Duchess of Cambridge headed to the PACT headquarters in a gorgeous new blazer that we need in our wardrobes – plus, the 'Kate effect' has well and truly returned as the royal sparked a mass sellout of Fair Isle jumpers.

From Princess Beatrice's 80-inspired dress to Lady Amelia Windsor's knitted co-ord, these are our favourite royal looks of the week.

Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate nailed business chic as she headed to PACT headquarters in Southwark

On Tuesday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge headed to the PACT (Parents and Children Together) headquarters in Southwark to learn more about how communities can support parents and their families.

Nailing business chic, the 40-year-old debuted her new Prince of Wales check blazer from Catherine Walker – and we were so in love with it that we went in search of more affordable versions!

Adding a pair of cigarette trousers from L.K.Bennett, and a matching black T-shirt, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot her favourite Baroque pearl drop earrings from Annoushka, as well as her lapis lazuli pendant necklace by Astley Clarke.

CBeebies announced that Kate had recorded a bedtime story reading

On Monday, royal fans were delighted to discover that Duchess Kate had recorded a bedtime story reading for CBeebies. Sharing the news on Instagram, the royal was pictured wearing a Fairisle knit jumper by Holland Cooper and her trusty & Other Stories jeans.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a night out at 'The Fendi Set' book launch event

Pictured attending 'The Fendi Set' book launch event at the Royal Academy of Arts on Tuesday evening, Princess Beatrice donned a brand new outfit that we are totally obsessed with.

Looking lovely in a past-season, navy blue dress by Sandro Paris, known as the 'Natalie,' the pretty mini dress featured cream contrasting ruffle sleeves and a pie-crust neckline. If this neckline looks familiar, that's because it was made famous by the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

A staple in Diana's wardrobe throughout the 80s - she often teamed hers with a skirt suit or pinstripe trousers – and now every time we see this vintage-esque look, we can't help but think of her. Feeling inspired? These pie-crust-collar blouses and knits are too good to miss.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor looked lovely in lilac at the MITHRIDATE AW22 show in London

Lady Amelia Windsor has made quite the name for herself on the fashion scene, thanks to her effortless and edgy approach to style. Dressed to impress for the MITHRIDATE AW22 show at Wapping Hydraulic Power Station in London, the royal wowed in an eye-catching ensemble on Wednesday.

Sporting a lilac midi skirt and a coordinating cardigan, Amelia completed the look with a sparkly silver top and on-trend leather loafers. Good news – we've found a great version of her cardi from Oasis and it's only £39 - talk about getting the royal look for less.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia rocked leather culottes while visiting the National Museum of Natural Sciences

Attending a meeting at the National Museum of Natural Sciences on Tuesday, Queen Letizia provided plenty of style inspiration. Masterfully layering a textured tweed jacket over a crimson turtleneck, the Spanish royal rocked a pair of leather culottes from one of her go-to brands, Uterqüe. Obsessed with her latest outfit? You can shop the best leather trousers and leggings from H&M, Zara and more.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima created a chic monochrome ensemble

Queen Maxima is a huge fan of monochrome, and she recently created an elegant all-red ensemble as she headed to a meeting at Zuiderpark Sports Campus in The Hague. Wrapping up warm in her favourite wool and cashmere-blend cape from Maison Valentino, the royal wowed in a short-sleeved merino jumper and a coordinating leather skirt, both by Roberto Collina.

