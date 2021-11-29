Princess Beatrice wraps up warm in stylish coat for rare outing with baby Sienna

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice swapped her usual designer dresses for a much more casual look on Friday afternoon, sporting a stylish coat from Uniqlo for a rare family outing.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the royal was spotted enjoying a day out at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, baby Sienna and stepson Wolfie. Beatrice wrapped up warm in her khaki puffer coat, which she styled with black jeans, a bright blue scarf and chunky black boots.

She finished off the look with a black beanie hat, wearing her hair down in a sleek straight style and sporting minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

The 33-year-old could be seen pushing her newborn in a trendy £1,000 Fox 3 Bugaboo pram, which featured an 'Evil Eye' charm that was hung securely on the shade. The superstitious charm has traditionally been adopted by many cultures as a symbol of protection against evil.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo enjoyed a family day out on Friday

The couple looked as if they were having lots of fun as they tucked into yummy hot dogs from the winter market and wandered around the stalls.

Sadly, Beatrice's exact coat is no longer available online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative so that you can recreate the look on your next outing.

The royal welcomed her first child back in September, and in a rare tweet from her personal account, she wrote: "So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care."

While the baby girl is Beatrice's first child, property developer Edoardo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

