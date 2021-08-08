Princess Beatrice's £28 shoes could easily be mistaken for Valentino pumps – shop them on ASOS

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone knows how to make a maternity wardrobe look chic, it's Princess Beatrice. The radiant royal mother-to-be stepped out on Saturday in an elegant printed gown, and royal fans noticed something special about her shoes.

Beatrice wore a star-printed black dress from one of her favourite brands, Maje, that perfectly highlighted her blossoming bump. Her 'Rivoli' dress quickly sold out as keen royal fans rush to replicate the glamorous look.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's iconic fashion evolution

Teaming her starry ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe sandals, Beatrice's studded strappy flats could easily be mistaken for iconic Valentino rockstud pumps – but thrifty Princess Bea was actually wearing an uncanny dupe from ASOS.

Royal fans looking to imitate the 33-year-old's effortless style will be thrilled to learn that the lookalike Valentino sandals retail for £28 – we call that a royal bargain!

Loyal pointed toe sandals, £28, ASOS

Still available in all sizes, shoppers will need to act fast to snap up these gorgeous high-end dupes.

Princess Beatrice is just weeks away from her due date as she and husband Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi are expecting their new arrival in the Autumn.

Fashioning her Maje dress and chic studded sandals, the royal attended a women's empowerment event hosted by LaPorsche Thomas. She attended as part of her role as Vice President of Partnerships & Strategy at Afiniti.

The pregnant royal looked radiant at the women's empowerment event

LaPorsche paid tribute to her close friend, writing: "Her in all of her official princessness and me in all of my queendom! You all may know her as Princess Beatrice York of the British Royal Family. As for me, she's known as 'Girl Bea.'"

She added: "Leave it to me to accidentally become homegirls with a whole princess in line for the throne."

Princess Beatrice was positively glowing in the photos, wearing her blonde hair in loose curls and sporting a natural dewy glow.

