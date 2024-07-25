Leopard print dresses are everywhere right now - 8 we're loving for this season and beyond

One of the more divisive trends over the years, it's safe to say that leopard print has cemented itself as a timeless fashion staple that's here to say. Everyone from Princess Diana to Kate Moss has contributed to making the classic print as iconic as it is, and with Brat Summer being the leading aesthetic of the season, leopard print dresses are going hand-in-hand with the cool-girl trend.

The best part about leopard print dresses is that they can create an everyday outfit just as easily as a statement style, and I've found everything from floaty summer dresses to slinky minis to see you through the season and beyond.

Celebrities wearing leopard print dresses

Khloe Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna have all embraced the leopard print trend



How to wear a leopard print dress

Leopard print can be worn in countless ways, but the classic brown and white colourway perfectly complements blacks and reds. If you're opting for a fitted midi dress, why not channel Lupita Nyong'o and opt for a matching leopard print for your heels, or keep it casual with an on-trend pair of ballet flats. Kendall Jenner also nailed it when she paired her leopard print mini with a pair of black knee-high boots, and you could switch out her pair for a pair of cowboy boots, too.

How I chose the best leopard print dresses

We've seen blue, pink, and green leopard print dresses hit the high street, but the top trend right now is the classic brown and white hue. I've found the timeless style in floaty maxi dresses to fitted mini dresses and more. Price: Fashion doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen leopard print dresses in a range of price points starting from as little as £25.

Fashion doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen leopard print dresses in a range of price points starting from as little as £25. Seasonal: All of the dresses in this edit are perfect for summer, but I hate saying goodbye to my new purchases at the end of the season, so I've made sure to pick out plenty of options that are suitable for all year round. Whether you're layering up with a leather jacket or styling the dress with a white T-shirt, these versatile pieces will be worth the investment.

Nobody's Child Leopard Print Kurti Midi Dress © Nobody's Child Sizes: 4-18

4-18 Colours: Leopard Print, Green Polka Dot, Red Shirred dresses are a great choice for summer as they're breezy and comfortable while still being flattering. Nobody's Child's version features short puff sleeves, a figure-skimming A-line shirt, and a square neckline, finished with an on-trend leopard print that would pair perfectly with red ballet flats and a matching shoulder bag.



M&S Chiffon Leopard Print Midi Dress © M&S Sizes: 6-24

6-24 Colours: Leopard Print, Orange Mix M&S has so many lovely dresses right now, but this leopard print midi is my favourite. Cut with a regular fit, it nips in at the waist to skim the figure, while the lightweight chiffon gives an elegant finish. It has a unique floaty tiered hem and ruffles on the sleeves for that extra wow factor.

H&M A-Line Leopard Print Mini Dress © H&M £19.99 at H&M Sizes: XS-L

XS-L Colours: Leopard Print, Black, Cream H&M's new leopard print dress is giving major cool girl vibes with its effortless A-line silhouette and mini cut. Ideal for day-to-night dressing, I'd recommend opting for black loafers and sunglasses during the day, then level up the look with a pair of strappy sandals and gold chunky jewellery for a chic evening ensemble.

Reformation Emerick Leopard Print Dress © Reformation Sizes: XS-XL

XS-XL Colours: Leopard Print Reformation never disappoints when it comes to evening dresses, and this Emerick midi is no exception. The slinky number has a scoop neck, adjustable straps, and a figure-skimming silhouette that would look stunning paired with black heels and a matching clutch for girl's nights out.



New Look Leopard Print Puffed Sleeve Mini Dress © New Look Sizes: 6-20

6-20 Colours: Leopard Print For a shorter style, I love New Look's chiffon mini dress. The sweetheart neckline and puffed sleeves give a feminine feel, finished with a smocked back that's designed to flatter. The leopard print style would look effortlessly stylish teamed with trainers and a shoulder bag, but I could also see it being worn with cowboy boots for festival season.



ASOS Leopard Print Cami Midi Dress © ASOS Sizes: 6-14

6-14 Colours: Leopard Print ASOS's leopard print dress screams date night with its figure-skimming cut, and it would look gorgeous with black accessories, or red heels and a clutch for a pop of colour. If you want to give the dress a more casual feel, I would recommend wearing it over a white T-shirt for a cool layered look.

Nobody's Child Adrian Leopard Print Dress © Nobody's Child £59 at Nobody's Child Sizes: 4-18

4-18 Colours: Leopard Print Nobody's Child's Adrian midi dress looks far more expensive than it is with its thick stripes with shoulder tie fastenings, paired with the fitted bodice that transitions into a relaxed skirt. Just as versatile as it is stylish, the printed midi could be worn with everything from white trainers for days in the park to stiletto heels for special occasions.

