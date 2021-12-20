Meghan Markle's brown wool coat looks just like this ASOS dupe - and it's a royal bargain

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Like so many of us this week, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted doing some last-minute Christmas shopping in Montecito ahead of the big day, wrapping up warm in a stylish Annie Bing wool coat.

READ: Meghan Markle requested this unexpected Christmas present for Archie from the Queen

In photos published by MailOnline, 40-year-old Meghan kept a low profile as she stepped out for a solo shopping trip, pairing her chocolate brown woollen coat with stylish brown knee-high boots from Tamara Mellon. The Duchess teamed her neutral ensemble with a camel beanie hat and LeSpecs AirHart sunglasses. So chic!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Sussex: Her royal style transformation

We're certainly envious of the Duchess' winter wardrobe, and it seems royal fans are too - with searches for 'brown wool coats' soaring by 376% according to creative resource Design Bundles.

Prince Harry's wife rocked a £750 ($745) brushed wool and cashmere-blend coat from designer Annie Bing, which only has a handful of sizes left on the website.

Annie Bing Brown Hunter Coat, £750 / $745, SSENSE

If you're looking to recreate the Duchess' elegant tonal look this season, we've sourced the ultimate dupe available on ASOS for just £125 ($198) - we call that a royal bargain!

WEEKDAY brown coat, £125 / $198, ASOS

Pair the oversized wool-blend coat with knee-high boots and tonal accessories for the ultimate Markle effect.

SEE: Royal Style Watch 2021 edition! The best outfits from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

MORE: Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift list 2021: 12 presents Prince Harry should buy her this year

During her shopping trip, the Duchess is said to have popped into Pierre Lafond's famous market and deli, which sells fresh food, specialty groceries and organic produce amongst a collection of cards, gifts and house-baked treats.

The mum-of-two is also said to have browsed the rails at children's clothing boutique, Poppy, and home furnishings store, Hudson Grace.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas as a family-of-four this year. The couple are already parents to Archie, two, and welcomed baby Lilibet in June.

The Duchess opened up about family life during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, saying: "Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting. Suddenly we realised, oh right, everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have that moment of, 'Oh, this is fun...oh, this is how it is now.'"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.