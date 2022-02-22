Meghan Markle's famous Oprah dress just won a major award Wow! You can now see the Duchess of Sussex's iconic dress in the flesh

The Duchess of Sussex has worn some pretty breathtaking, memorable dresses in her time, and one of the most instantly recognisable frocks (aside from her exquisite wedding dress of course) is the black Giorgio Armani dress she wore when being interviewed by Oprah alongside husband Prince Harry back in 2021.

Meghan was pregnant with daughter Lilbet at the time and the silk georgette dress complimented her baby bump perfectly. It was super special, with a deep front, lotus flower embroidery and matching belt. Well, it's just won a seriously coveted award! It's just been selected as Bath's Fashion Museum’s Dress of the Year for 2021.

And what's more, it's actually now on display in the museum itself, from 22 February 2022. How exciting is this?

Visitors to the Fashion Museum will see the item in the headline exhibition, A History of Fashion in 100 Objects. According to the museum's website, "Each year, the Fashion Museum invites a top name from the fashion industry to select a Dress of the Year that encapsulates the prevailing mood of fashion, represents the past year, and captures the imagination. This year’s selectors are Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton."

Meghan looked stunning in her Oprah interview in 2021

The pair said of their select: "Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden. This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche."

Meghan's dress was by Giorgio Armani

Rosemary Harden, Fashion Museum Manager, said: “This is a fabulous addition to the Fashion Museum collection. There are moments in history that are all about the dress and Meghan’s interview with Oprah was just such an occasion."

For more information and to buy your tickets, click here.

