Meghan Markle brings subtle glamour in all-black outfit with poppy at New York Times event

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex took part in an online conference hosted by the New York Times, and we loved the royal's outfit.

The mother-of-two was one of the key speakers at the forum, and she wore a simple black cashmere jumper with three-quarter length sleeves, and wide black trousers paired with a Gancini Twisted Buckle Leather Belt by Ferragamo that retails for $595.

Prince Harry's wife wore her hair in a loose wavy style and her makeup looked as subtle and fresh as ever.

She also wore a large red poppy to commemorate Veterans Day in the US and Remembrance Day in the UK.

During the event, Meghan was joined by American businesswoman, Mellody Hobson, who is President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, and chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation.

The event's agenda said: "Two groundbreaking figures join us to discuss top-down solutions, and reflect on how their shared experiences influenced their thinking about creating opportunities for others."

Meghan wore a popppy at the event

The two discussed how women can reach economic and professional parity in society, and Meghan shared: "You mention privilege. My husband always says of his great privilege, comes great responsibility.

"But even before I had that, when my life and lifestyle were very different, I always stood up for what was right. I have been gone from the U.S. for a really long time, I lived in Canada for seven years for work, and then moved to the U.K., and to come back and be a mother of two and to see that the U.S. is one of only six countries in the entire world that does not offer any form of national paid leave just did not make sense.

"My approach was the same as it has been since I was young."

Meghan discussed how women can reach economic and professional parity in society

"This is one of those issues that is not red or blue," she added.

"We can all agree that people need support especially when they've had a child. We have a five-month-old baby so it is a sensitive one for us. We had the luxury of having had that time - not just for moms but also for father's as well."

We last saw Meghan earlier this month, when she appeared in a new video for an initiative that aims to help parents raise enthusiastic readers.

Mellody Hobson is one of the most senior Black women in finance

The Duchess teamed up with Brightly as part of their online Storytime, where she proudly read her debut children's book, The Bench. The best-selling novel tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes.

Looking as beautiful as ever and showcasing her impeccable, classic California gal style, she rocked one of her signature pale blue shirts, jeans and delicate gold jewellery.

Meghan said of her book: "This is illustrated by Christian Robinson and I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolours, which isn't the normal medium he works in, but he did it to make this extra special. I hope you love the pictures as much as you love the words."

Speaking from a garden setting, the Duchess added: "I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you can enjoy it too."

