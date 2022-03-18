Princess Eugenie looks dazzling in fitted blazer for special appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Eugenie looks great no matter the occasion and the royal looked sensational during a recent appearance at a school.

Eugenie was visiting the Heath Mount School alongside close friend Julia de Boinville to give a talk about their fight to end modern slavery. The pair made an appearance on behalf of the Anti-Slavery Collective, an organisation that they co-founded together. The royal looked amazing as she styled out a fitted black blazer for her talk. She added a pair of smart trousers and a striped top to complete her ensemble.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie debuts sleek new hairstyle

She also wore a pair of harrow boots that went with the rest of her outfit perfectly.

Her boots come from Rag & Bone, and while they're no longer in stock, we have found a pair that look very similar to the ones that she wore.

Eugenie looked amazing in the look

The suede boots feature an exaggerated heel, but stock is running low, and they're only available in a size 35.

Meanwhile, her blazer is from Reiss, and if you're after a smart blazer like the one Eugenie wore they have plenty of options.

We're a fan of this black one; a single-breasted with notch lapels and dual flap pockets, it would work perfectly with either a pencil skirt of formal trousers.

Rover Boot - Suede, £320.00, Rag & Bone

The mum-of-one looked amazing earlier this week as she went out on a date with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Walking in Knightsbridge, she carried a large bouquet of sunflowers wrapped in brown paper. The stylish royal donned a chic camel coat, complete with oversized pockets, statement buttons and a flattering waist tie.

Single Breasted Blazer, £230,00, Reiss

SHOP NOW

Soaking up the city sunshine, Eugenie sported a pair of round sunglasses and white trainers, opting for an effortless laid back vibe with her off-duty wardrobe.

The royal has long been an advocate for sustainable fashion, often opting to rewear her favourite pieces months, or even years after their first debut.

