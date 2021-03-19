Zara Tindall makes a bold statement for final Cheltenham Festival portrait The royal has been pulling out all the stops for the Cheltenham Festival

Zara Tindall looked incredible in yet another stunning portrait taken during the Cheltenham Festival. The Queen's granddaughter, who is expecting her third child with husband Mike Tindall, cut an elegant figure in a beautiful headpiece by Juliette Botterill Millinery as she celebrated day four of the races from home.

The royal's stylist Annie Miall saved the best for last, donning a striking red floral hat with cut-out leaf detailing and a beautiful rose centrepiece.

Zara kept her look simple and classic, donning a tweed jacket and her trusty 'Coronet' earrings by Calleija, which she has worn several times this week and are part of her own 2015 collaboration with the brand.

Her blonde hair was swept back into a bun and she completed her look with a soft, smokey eye and a slick of pale pink lipstick.

Annie shared the stunning portrait on her Instagram Story, writing: "Finishing with a flourish!".

The stylist previously explained: " With this year's Cheltenham Festival not open to the public, we sadly won't have the opportunity to see the array of amazing millinery we usually do.

Zara looked beautiful in a Juliette Botterill Millinery headpiece

"Lovely Zara Tindall has kindly agreed to model some of her favourite hats from a selection of British milliners, as she enjoys watching the races from home. See my stories this week for more images."

The striking portraits appear to have been taken at Zara's home of Gatcombe Park as the keen equestrian celebrates her favourite event from home.

The royal has been celebrating the best of British millinery

On Thursday, the royal wore a sparkling Julian Garner hat, while on Wednesday, she opted for another Juliette Millinery number.

Kicking things off in style on Tuesday, Zara wore an elegant hat by Justine Bradley-Hill and a chic coat by Monsoon, which costs just £45.

