Zara Tindall stuns at Cheltenham Festival in leather trousers and knee-high boots

Zara Tindall attended the Cheltenham Festival on Friday, and the royal impressed fans in a gorgeous coat, leather trousers and knee-high boots.

The Queen's granddaughter was all smiles at the event, dressed stylishly in the navy coat, which featured a funnel neck and double-breasted buttons on top of the flared waist. Alongside the elegant trousers and boots, Zara added a hat with floral decorations to the outfit. She wore some stylish makeup, including a pink lip, and kept most of her hair under the hat, although some loose strands did flow down part of her face.

The royal mother-of-three was also carrying her mini-Windsor bag, which she is often spotted at events with.

Zara, who is the director of the Cheltenham Racehorse, was seen laughing with presenter Ed Chamberlain, who is ITV's main presenter for horse racing coverage.

Although many royals favour designer fashion, Zara's coat can actually be found at a high-street brand, coming from Monsoon.

The blue coat carries a pretty price tag of £165.

Zara looked flawless at the event

The daughter of Princess Anne was recently seen celebrating at close friend Storm Keating's 40th birthday and as always, the royal looked stunning opting for a pair of gorgeous leather mini shorts and gold and black blouse.

To complete the look, the equestrian wore black tights and her short hair in loose waves. Her husband, Mike Tindall, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.

Rosalee Pu Tipped Coat, £165.00, Monsoon

Storm shared several photos from the event, some of which revealed Zara's personal Instagram handle, zp176.

The handle actually has a concealed sweet meaning, with the 'z' referring to her first name, Zara, while the 'p' refers to her maiden name, Phillips.

The 176 is in reference to the team number that she was given when she first started representing the United Kingdom in equestrian. Her handle also shares the name with the equestrian clothing brand that she designed with Musto Outdoors Clothing in 2010.

Mini Windsor Handbag, £265.00, Wolf & Badger

The royal appears to be an active user on the site, with her profile having shared over 420 posts, and boasting 197 followers, who are presumably friends.

The mum also has a sweet profile picture for her account, which features the royal kissing one of the horses that she rode in competition, with a gold medal around its neck.

