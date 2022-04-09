Princess Eugenie is the epitome of elegance in silk dress The royal looked so regal

Princess Eugenie has enchanted royal fans with another exquisite look as she stepped out to attend the Lord Mayor’s Platinum Jubilee Big Curry, an event put on by the Army's National Charity designed to assist Veterans from the armed forces into employment in the civilian world.

The 32-year-old looked divine in a sumptuous emerald green silk dress from Cefinn Studio, featuring keyhole detail, sleeveless silhouette, satin sash, raised neckline and asymmetrical midi length. She paired the sleek number with some sand-tone suede heels, crafting an effortlessly elegant look.

The princess wore her brunette hair down loose in a gently curled blowdry and parted to the side. She opted for a natural beauty look, consisting of defined brows, nude lip colour and some delicately applied black mascara.

Fans on Instagram loved Eugenie's refined dress. "I love Eugenie's look," one commented with a heart-eyes emoji, while another added: "Beautiful." A third agreed, saying: "Beautiful dress," adding a red love heart emoji.

The mother-of-one beamed alongside her older sister Princess Beatrice as they were presented with intricately hand-crafted honey drizzler gifts from the Master Turner that were made by craftsman Colin Norgate.

The royal sisters always debut stunning dress looks

Turners Livery Company, for whom Colin made the intricate drizzlers, posted a gorgeous photo of Beatrice and Eugenie receiving their presents.

On the Turner Instagram page, a photo of the Princesses was captioned: "The Master Turner presenting Their Royal Highnesses Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with honey drizzlers turned by Colin Norgate at Guildhall today #woodturning @colinnorgate #guildhallevents #citylivery @soldierscharity #handmade."

The royal sisters recently stepped out looking fabulous as they were joined by their cousin Zara Tindall for a stylish lunch at London hotspot Scott's. The family gathered for the meal in the hours after they attended their grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh's, memorial service.

