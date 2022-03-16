﻿
Princess Eugenie's gorgeous camel coat for date with Jack Brooksbank is a total sellout

Princess Eugenie rocked her favourite Max Mara coat

Princess Eugenie, 31, was spotted on a romantic stroll in Knightsbridge with her husband Jack Brooksbank, 35, on Monday.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the couple appeared to enjoy the spring weather together, with Eugenie carrying a large bouquet of sunflowers wrapped in brown paper. The stylish royal donned a chic camel coat from Max Mara, complete with oversized pockets, statement buttons and a flattering waist tie.

Soaking up the city sunshine, Eugenie sported a pair of round sunglasses and white trainers, opting for an effortless laidback vibe with her off-duty wardrobe.

Eugenie has long been an advocate for sustainable fashion, often opting to rewear her favourite pieces months, or even years after their first debut.

princess-eugenie-jack

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in 2018

The royal has been spotted wearing her 'Emma' design coat by 'S Max Mara many times before and we're a huge fan of the classic collarless cut and oversized fit.

Unfortunately, Eugenie's exact coat has since sold out, but we've sourced an almost exact lookalike sure to be a staple in your winter wardrobe for years to come. Add heeled boots for an effortless royal look, or team it with trainers to emulate Eugenie's cool city vibe.

max-mara-cream-coat

Max Mara 'Madame' coat, £2160, Selfridges

Princess Eugenie isn't the only royal to have rocked a swish cream coat this week. Sophie Wessex, wife of Prince Edward, also sported a gorgeous Max Mara coat in New York on Monday.

The 57-year-old royal looked stunning in a cream longline coat that cascaded to her ankles. Featuring an oversized collar and double-breasted button detailing, Sophie's coat was the perfect outerwear for a crisp spring day in the city - and we're desperate to emulate her effortless style.

sophie-wessex-cream-coat-heeled-boots

The royal looked incredible in a Max Mara longline coat

Sophie teamed her look with a fitted leather dress and black leather pointed-toe heels, adding coordinating black leather gloves to finish her ensemble.

The royal styled her blonde hair in a sleek low ponytail, highlighting her pretty features. Amping up the glamour, the royal added a royal blue mascara, light bronzer and subtle pink lip.

