Princess Eugenie's gorgeous camel coat for date with Jack Brooksbank is a total sellout

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie, 31, was spotted on a romantic stroll in Knightsbridge with her husband Jack Brooksbank, 35, on Monday.

SHOP: 11 elegant cream coats to bring life to your winter wardrobe

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the couple appeared to enjoy the spring weather together, with Eugenie carrying a large bouquet of sunflowers wrapped in brown paper. The stylish royal donned a chic camel coat from Max Mara, complete with oversized pockets, statement buttons and a flattering waist tie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie

Soaking up the city sunshine, Eugenie sported a pair of round sunglasses and white trainers, opting for an effortless laidback vibe with her off-duty wardrobe.

Eugenie has long been an advocate for sustainable fashion, often opting to rewear her favourite pieces months, or even years after their first debut.

SEE: Princess Eugenie's dress for Prince Harry outing looks just this £18 New Look number

READ: Princess Eugenie broke royal tradition twice with birth of baby August

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in 2018

The royal has been spotted wearing her 'Emma' design coat by 'S Max Mara many times before and we're a huge fan of the classic collarless cut and oversized fit.

Unfortunately, Eugenie's exact coat has since sold out, but we've sourced an almost exact lookalike sure to be a staple in your winter wardrobe for years to come. Add heeled boots for an effortless royal look, or team it with trainers to emulate Eugenie's cool city vibe.

Max Mara 'Madame' coat, £2160, Selfridges

Princess Eugenie isn't the only royal to have rocked a swish cream coat this week. Sophie Wessex, wife of Prince Edward, also sported a gorgeous Max Mara coat in New York on Monday.

The 57-year-old royal looked stunning in a cream longline coat that cascaded to her ankles. Featuring an oversized collar and double-breasted button detailing, Sophie's coat was the perfect outerwear for a crisp spring day in the city - and we're desperate to emulate her effortless style.

The royal looked incredible in a Max Mara longline coat

Sophie teamed her look with a fitted leather dress and black leather pointed-toe heels, adding coordinating black leather gloves to finish her ensemble.

The royal styled her blonde hair in a sleek low ponytail, highlighting her pretty features. Amping up the glamour, the royal added a royal blue mascara, light bronzer and subtle pink lip.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.