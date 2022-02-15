Princess Eugenie surprises in a tracksuit and T-shirt – see photo The royal had a chilled out Valentine's Day

Ever wondered what royals do on Valentine's Day? Princess Eugenie spent Valentine's Day in Los Angeles with her husband this year, choosing to bask in the California sunshine rather than face England's grey weather - and wore the most surprising outfit for the occasion.

The royal was pictured standing under pretty falling pink blossom on a greenery-laden LA path with her husband Jack Brooksbank. She opted for a relaxed Valentine's outfit, consisting of an oversized black printed T-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and white Converse with a hoodie tied around her waist – quite the contrast to her usual floral dresses and smart royal wardrobe.

The princess accessorised with some black sunglasses and wore her auburn hair up in a ponytail, keeping herself cool in the LA heat. Taking to Instagram to share the snap, Princess Eugenie captioned the post: "Happy Valentine's Day," with some pretty pink flower and heart emojis.

Royal fans loved the wholesome image. One commented: "Happy V-Day!! Hope you had fun in Los Angeles!!," while another added: "Beautiful picture. Love the flowers. Happy Valentine's Day to you both." A third penned: "Happy Valentine's! Hope you have had a lovely day."

The Princess relaxed in tracksuits this Valentine's Day

Plus, who knew Princess Eugenie was a fan of American football? The royal relaxed in jeans at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles last weekend, watching the game alongside her cousin Prince Harry. Sitting in a private box, the royals were snapped looking laid-back in jeans and masks.

Princess Eugenie wore a pair of blue skinny jeans and a black T-shirt in addition to a black blazer, mask and blue baseball cap. Harry opted for a similar look, wearing black jeans, white T-shirt and black jacket. The cousins are known to get on well and were among a host of major celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kate Hudson, ;Rebel Wilson, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin who attended the game held at Los Angeles' Crypto Stadium.

Princess Eugenie alongside Prince Harry at the Super Bowl

The princess wore her dark hair down and chose a dark eye beauty look to elevate her everyday outfit. The 31-year-old swapped her smart royal uniform for a pared-down look, showing the public that she can pull off both.

The royals' attendance went unnoticed by photographers, but the NFL UK Twitter account quickly shared a picture of the cousins, penning: "Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI," much to the delight of American and British royalists and sports enthusiasts.

