Prince Charles shares rare childhood photo with Prince Philip on first death anniversary The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April

Prince Charles has shared a rare childhood photo with his late father Prince Philip to mark the first anniversary of his death on Saturday.

READ: The real reason royal children were allowed to attend Prince Philip's memorial

Taking to the official Clarence House Instagram account, Charles shared three moving photos of the Duke alongside a heartfelt caption from himself and Duchess Camilla. It read: "Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh today, one year since his passing."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen shares moving video tribute to Prince Philip on first death anniversary

The sweet childhood snap sees Philip pushing Charles and his younger sister Princess Anne on a swing as Her Majesty adoringly looks on at her family. Another photo shows Philip smiling in the years before his death.

A third image sees him sitting alongside the Queen and Charles and Camilla, with all of them beaming at each other.

MORE: How Princess Anne is marking her beloved father Prince Philip's first death anniversary

GALLERY: 20 of Prince Philip's sweetest family moments

The Queen also paid tribute to her late husband on Saturday, posting a touching poem by Laureate Simon Armitage alongside a moving video montage that highlighted moments of her life with Philip, including the birth of their children and their wedding day.

Charles and Camilla shared a sweet tribute to Prince Philip

The poem read in part: "'The Patriarchs – An Elegy' by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage. Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death. Find out more about his life and legacy via our link in bio.

"On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation - that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes.

"Husbands to duty, they unrolled their plans across billiard tables and vehicle bonnets, regrouped at breakfast. What their secrets were was everyone’s guess and nobody’s business. Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls."

Members of the royal family take part in Prince Philip's funeral procession

Philip died aged 99 on Friday 9 April 2021. Buckingham Palace made the announcement in an official statement that read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Only 30 people were allowed to attend Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle due to COVID restrictions, but last month, a larger service of thanksgiving was held at Westminster Abbey that saw hundreds in the congregation, including the Queen and the royal family.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.