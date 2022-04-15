Kate Middleton celebrates family occasion with brother James Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge may be enjoying time with her family this Easter holiday, but ahead of the festivities, the beloved royal is celebrating her brother James Middleton's birthday.

MORE: James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet celebrate new milestone - see romantic post

Although details of how James will be marking the day have been kept under wraps, one thing is for sure, the businessman - who turned 35 on Friday - will be marking the day with his wife Alizée Thevenet and their pet dogs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares heartwarming video of puppies

It is not yet known whether Prince William and Kate will be there in person too. As previously reported in HELLO!, it's believed the royal couple have been enjoying an action-packed holiday on the slopes whilst the children are on their Easter holidays.

MORE: James Middleton shares gorgeous new 'family' photo

READ: James Middleton receives fan support as he shares important advice

The birthday celebrations will be extra special as it will be the first time James is marking his birthday as a married man. Both he and Alizée tied the knot on 11 September and will celebrate their first wedding anniversary later this year.

The couple tied the knot surrounded by friends and family in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d'Azur. They are the proud owners of six dogs, Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mable and Nala, who all live in their countryside home.

James turned 35 on Friday

James has Ella to thank for introducing him to his future wife. Recalling how he first met financial expert Alizée, he previously shared with the Telegraph: "The two of us (Ella and me) were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace."

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.