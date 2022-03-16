Sophie Wessex's daring New York wardrobe includes slick power suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Did you spot Sophie Wessex's striking emerald suit worn in New York on Tuesday? The royal looked incredible for a series of engagements, engaging in talks on women's rights in Afghanistan and the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on women and girls.

Sophie has always had an impeccable sense of style. With a penchant for pastels, striking prints and timeless pieces, the 57-year-old royal rarely makes a fashion faux pas. Yet the Countess appears to have undergone a major style transformation in recent weeks, amping up her looks with power suits, slick outerwear and figure-flattering leather - debuted during her week of engagements in New York.

The Countess rocked one of her favourite designers on Tuesday, looking sophisticated and stylish in a Victoria Beckham blazer and flared trouser combo.

Sophie teamed her bottle green ensemble with a 'Rose Cloudy Floral Silk' button-down blouse from Chloe, adding a spring-like feel to her elegant workwear. Teaming her attire with a pair of gorgeous croc-embossed leather pumps from Jimmy Choo, Sophie looked elegant as ever.

We're loving Sophie's stylish emerald green ensemble

She styled her blonde tresses into a smart low ponytail, highlighting her pretty features with voluminous mascara, rosy blush and a subtle pink lip.

If you're looking to emulate the royal's daring new look, you're in luck. Power suits are everywhere on the high street, bringing the timeless wardrobe staple back to the forefront of contemporary trends.

It's not the first time this week the Countess has donned Victoria Beckham, opting to wear an ethereal 'Pleated Printed Crepe Mock-Neck Midi Dress' on Monday night.

The mother-of-two recycled her favourite frock that she last wore in 2021 to reveal the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II award for British Design. Other looks for the royal's New York trip include a slick cream coat from Max Mara, layered over a figure-flattering leather dress - a daring choice for a royal lady.

The royal looked incredible in an abstract print dress

Featuring an oversized collar and double-breasted button detailing, Sophie's coat was the perfect outerwear for a crisp spring day in the city - simply stunning!

