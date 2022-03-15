Sophie Wessex stuns in Victoria Beckham dress for glamorous night out in NYC

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex, 57, was dressed to the nines on Monday evening to attend a UN Commonwealth Day Reception at The Yale Club in New York - and she looked totally mesmerising.

Opting to wear an ethereal printed dress from Victoria Beckham's collection, Sophie looked fabulous in the 'Pleated Printed Crepe Mock-Neck Midi Dress', recycling her favourite frock that she last wore in 2021 to reveal the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II award for British Design. The royal's stunning dress featured flattering long sleeves and pleated A-line skirt, a ruched waistline and daring abstract print.

As identified by royal fan account @royalfashionpolice, Sophie teamed her frock with navy suede pumps from Jimmy Choo, elevating her look with the 'Snakeskin Lunatic Clutch' from designer Sophie Habsburg

No royal lady is seen without her jewellery, of which the royal mother-of-two opted for a dazzling pair of 8ct white gold diamond set infinity earrings. The striking studs are from G Collins and Sons, retailing for £2,950.

Sophie was the picture of elegance at The Yale Club on Monday

Royal fans were quick to react to an Instagram photo of the Countess, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on her alluring beauty. "Sophie was beautiful, glam chic with this dress," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Her style these last engagements have been on point!!"

"I would love to know what her skincare routine is! She looks better than ever. Maybe happiness is the most beautiful thing. She is radiant," commented a third fan.

If you're loving Sophie's sophisticated style as much as we do, you're in luck. Crepe pleated dresses are everywhere on the high street right now, complete with everything from abstract prints to spring florals.

Whistles Midi-Dress, £179, Selfridges

Whistles Marbled Print Shirt Dress, £99, Selfridges

Sophie's style lately has certainly oozed contemporary elegance, proven by her recent wears in New York City. On Monday, the royal donned a slick cream coat from Max Mara, layered over a figure-flattering leather dress.

Featuring an oversized collar and double-breasted button detailing, Sophie's coat was the perfect outerwear for a crisp spring day in the city - and we're desperate to emulate her effortless style.

