Princess Eugenie looks bold and beautiful in knee-high boots - and we almost missed it

Princess Eugenie has been rocking some seriously stylish outfits of late, switching up her usual monochrome wardrobe for striking prints and bold ensembles.

The royal mother, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, was spotted in London on Wednesday donning heeled knee-high boots from Aquazzura and a smart collared mini-dress. Eugenie layered her winter fit with sheer black tights, a burgundy jacket and gorgeous tartan wool coat from Sandro Paris, which she elegantly draped across her shoulders.

Elevating her look with accessories, Princess Eugenie opted for her Louis Vuitton 'Capucines Black Leather Bag' along with a blue tote bag from contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

The 31-year-old royal wore a single gold chain over her collared dress, rocking a leopard print face mask for her outing in the city.

HRH Princess Eugenie was spotted in London on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/HRkwD4n9TP — Princess Eugenie Source (@SourceEugenie) January 19, 2022

Princess Eugenie looked stylish as she stepped out in the captial

The photo was published by fan account @SourceEugenie on Twitter, which read: "HRH Princess Eugenie was spotted in London on Wednesday!"

It's not the first time Eugenie has reached for her Windsor Tartan Pensée coat on a chilly winter morning, and sadly her stylish outerwear is no longer available to buy. However, if you're loving the royal's chic look as much as we do, you'll want to snap up these tartan coat dupes to recreate her effortless style.

Double Breasted Wool Coat, was £550, now £330, Ted Baker

Single Breasted Tartan Coat, £75, Monki

It's been a busy week for Eugenie, who recently announced she is launching her very own podcast series with her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.

The royal revealed the news in the initiative's monthly newsletter, which shared highlights of their work from 2021. In a joint message, Eugenie and her fellow co-founder, Julia de Boinville, said: "We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!"

A photo showed the pair with microphones sitting on a cream sofa in front of a dark blue bookcase filled with novels and photographs A launch date for the podcast series is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and her husband Jack, will celebrate their son August's first birthday on 9 February.

