Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen Her Majesty's granddaughter shared the message on Instagram

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017.

Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity".

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Advisory Board and welcome its members The Rt Hon @theresamay, Caroline Haughey QC OBE, William Lewis, Jared Cohen, and John Studzinski CBE who will join us in our mission to eradicate modern slavery in all its forms," the statement began.

"Through their guidance, we are excited to grow, and continue to encourage law enforcement agencies, policy makers, journalists, academics, NGOs, companies, individuals, and survivors to collaborate and share ideas on how to fight modern slavery.

The message was posted on the charity's Instagram

"We're excited to announce more Advisory Board Members shortly."

In the post, the charity added: "The Advisory Board includes leading figures across business, politics and the media who will play a crucial role in helping us fight towards eradicating modern slavery, in all its forms."

Earlier this year, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter made another announcement related to the charity, confirming the launch of her very own podcast series.

Eugenie recently spent Easter with the Queen in Windsor Castle

In a joint message, Eugenie and Julia, who met each other during a school trip, said: "We were so excited to begin recording our long-awaited podcast this year, due to be released in 2022 so stay tuned!"

A photo showed the pair with microphones sitting on a cream sofa in front of a dark blue bookcase filled with novels and photographs.

A launch date for the podcast series is yet to be confirmed.