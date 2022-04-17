Princess Eugenie wows in stunning floral dress for Easter Sunday service The Princess rocked the summery look

Princess Eugenie is a big fan of florals and she proved how well she can put off a summery look once again as she attended church on Easter Sunday with her family.

The royal rocked a dark blue Peter Pilotto floral print dress with short sleeves, nude Gianvito Rossi heels and a pale pink Emily London bespoke 'Galilea' headpiece as she arrived at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, for the service.

Carrying a M2Malletier bag and wearing gold hoop earrings, the mum-of-one let her sleek dark hair flow loose past her shoulders and kept her makeup light.

The Princess was pictured arriving with her cousin Peter Phillips and his two children, daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, ten.

The family were pictured smiling and chatting as they walked towards the chapel.

Eugenie arrived with Peter Phillips and his daughters

Other royals in attendance at the annual event included The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who brought their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall, who arrived with their eight-year-old daughter Mia.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Sussex were joined by their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, and sweetly, Sophie and Louise wore complementary patterned dresses and hats.

Many of the royal women and girls in attendance wore blue, with a lot of floral patterns on display. Sophie's floral print was similar to Eugenie's, while Zara wore a blue and white polka dot print dress.

The stylish Princess often wears florals

Kate, meanwhile, wore a pale blue fitted coat dress, with a waist-cinching belt.

The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, did not attend the service, and nor did Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple represented the monarch earlier this week when they attended the traditional Royal Maundy service at St George's Chapel in her place on Thursday.

