Princess Eugenie looks sporty chic in striking rainbow tracksuit

Princess Eugenie has surprised fans with a vibrant new look. The royal celebrated her son August taking his first steps wearing a rainbow-striped hoodie and matching tracksuits. Looking laid back in sweats, Princess Eugenie wowed followers with her trendy off-duty wardrobe.

The Princess donned a sporty but chic grey hoodie with a rainbow circle print from Pangaia's collaboration with The United Nations, formed to support the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Featuring a marl grey backdrop, long sleeves, recycled cotton fabric and a colourful graphic print, the hoodie added a relaxed look to Princess Eugenie's smart fashion inventory.

The back of the hoodie displayed seventeen sustainable goals also printed in multicoloured tones, showcasing the royal's interest in the environment and penchant for sustainably-sourced clothing.

The mother-of-one teamed the hoodie with a pair of grey tracksuit bottoms with another rainbow side stripe, crafting a thoroughly vibrant ensemble.

Proud parents Jack and Eugenie watch on as August takes his first steps

She wore her auburn hair down and opted for a natural makeup look, accentuating her flawless beauty glow.

One-year-old August looked adorable wearing a mid-blue knit jumper, khaki trousers and a pair of black and white Jordans, giving his mother a run for her money for the title of the most fashionable royal in the snap.

August could be seen walking in a field of daffodils

The photo also revealed that August had taken his very first steps. Princess Eugenie shared the two snaps to her Instagram Stories, one showing August walking cautiously towards a tree in a field of daffodils, and another showing her husband Jack Brooksbank encouraging August to walk towards Eugenie, who can be seen waiting for him in the bright outfit with her arms wide open and a surprised look on her face.

Eugenie didn't caption any of the snaps, but she did add a sweet "Happy Easter" GIF and another of a bunny surrounded by Easter eggs.

It was a family weekend for the Yorks as they all visited the Queen and spent Easter with her at Windsor Castle.

