Sophie Wessex is a spring vision in elegant floral tea dress

The Countess of Wessex always looks immaculate, and her Caribbean tour wardrobe is providing some of her most glamorous looks yet.

The 57-year-old royal touched down in Antigua and Barbuda alongside her husband Prince Edward on Monday, sporting a stunning floral tea dress from Suzannah and elegant pointed-toe heels. The Countess' dress featured a flattering wrap bodice with shirred detailing, a feminine circle skirt and summery capped sleeves, peppered with dainty flowers in a pastel blue hue.

Countess Sophie wore her blonde hair in an elegant chignon, accessorising with a statement wicker clutch bag and layers of delicate gold jewellery.

The mother-of-two was glowing as she opted for a natural makeup look, adding a pop of colour with a rosy red lipstick and subtle blush.

Sophie looked incredible in the elegant floral tea dress

Sophie wore the 'Heart Leaves' classic silk tea dress from Suzannah London, a designer she has worn several times before. The description reads that the pure silk, vintage-inspired dress was: "inspired by the leaves on a Gingko tree."

"Based on our best selling 1930's silk tea dress block, this signature style is beautifully flattering with unique charm and versatility. The print has been digitally printed onto Italian silk crepe de chine, by our expert silk mill in Como, Italy."

Edward and Sophie have a full day of engagements planned for their visit, including a trip to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where they will meet former West Indies cricketers.

The Countess was given a bouquet of flowers by 10-year-old Tsuniyah Freeland after landing at the VC Bird International Airport by a guard of honour from the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force.

The royals will also speak to some of the country’s craftspeople, creatives and community groups, and the countess will speak to women about their work towards female empowerment.

The couple is scheduled to visit the National Sailing Academy, where they will meet children who have benefitted from a programme which offers people with disabilities the opportunity to get involved with water activities.

To complete their tour of the island, the Earl and Countess will visit Clarence House where they will plant a tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

