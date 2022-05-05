Princess Eugenie looks smart and stylish in cool knit jumper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Royal fans were delighted on Thursday after Princess Eugenie shared the first instalment of her new project - and she looked so thrilled to be in the role.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share the first episode of her new podcast, Floodlight. She was pictured sitting at a round table with her close friend and co-host, Julia de Boinville. The 32-year-old royal looked smart and sophisticated in navy knit jumper, complete with mock neck and fitted black trousers.

The Princess looked radiant as she rocked a minimal makeup look, highlighting her naturally pretty features. Her glossy brunette hair was pulled away from her face as she wore a pair of large black headphones and spoke into the microphone.

The wife of Jack Brooksbank accessorised with a pendant necklace, layered over her royal blue knit.

The royal was thrilled to have shared the first episode of her podcast

"Our new episode of Floodlight is out now. This week we were honoured to speak with the wonderful Wumi, a survivor of modern slavery," Princess Eugenie penned on her Instagram Story.

"Thank you for sharing your story," she continued.

Chunky knitwear might not be what you envisioned for your next spring outfit, but given the unpredictability of the British weather, we're always a fan of investing in a staple knit to help transition you through the chillier seasons.

The launch of Floodlight is a huge achievement for Princess Eugenie, who took to social media last month to share the details with royal fans.

She wrote: "My charity, @the_anti_slavery_collective is delighted to announce its new podcast, Floodlight.

"Join me, and my co-founder, Julia de Boinville each week as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways. From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it.

"We want to thank all our guests for joining us, as well as @stakpod for making this project come to life."

