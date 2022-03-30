Princess Eugenie reveals 5k mum bag for new snap with baby August

Laura Sutcliffe
Princess Eugenie celebrated Mother's Day, sharing a picture of her son August on Instagram. In the picture, the daughter of Prince Andrew was carrying a Louis Vuitton 'Capucines' Bag worth around £5,000.
On Mother's Day, Princess Eugenie shared a truly sentimental image of son August, in honour of the special day.
Prince Andrew's daughter uploaded an image that showed her kneeling down to pick up her son as he hugged her. How cute? The picture appeared to have been taken at the Van Gogh exhibition in London. She captioned the post: "Happy Mother's Day to every mother out there."
The sister of Princess Beatrice wore two items she had previously worn in public; a sleeveless coat from high street store Topshop and a carried a beautiful bag from Louis Vuitton - known as the 'Capucines'. You can pick it up for around £5,000.
We wonder whether the royal mum can fit all of August's bits and bobs in there? Nappies, wipes, snacks? After all, it's a great-sized tote.
Eugenie, who is married to Jack Brooksbank, was also seen with the same bag, back in 2017. Alongside her sister Beatrice, the York sisters attended a Louis Vuitton event at the company's Mayfair store in central London, held in association with Vogue magazine.
Capucines MM Bag, £5,450, Louis Vuitton
The two royals looked gorgeous as they posed for a sea of photographers at the high-profile fashion event in super-stylish, eye-catching floral dresses.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie rocking Louis Vuitton bags in 2017
Beatrice wore a black skater-style frock that featured an oriental print in red and white, which worked well with her embellished black ankle boots. The redhead royal also had the same 'Capucines' bag as Eugneie, but in cobalt blue.
Eugenie wore a pretty tea dress from Whistles, which was embellished with white and yellow flowers, and featured contemporary sheer sleeves. She completed her look off with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and of course her designer bag, which she still uses a lot today.
