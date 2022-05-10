Duchess Camilla wears special pearls – and just wait 'til you see her hat The Duchess looked so sophisticated

The Duchess of Cornwall owns many pieces of exquisite jewellery and it's always a treat when she wears them for royal engagements. On Tuesday, Duchess Camilla attended the State Opening of Parliament alongside her husband Prince Charles, looking incredible in a special pearl necklace that has a rich history behind it.

Duchess Camilla, 74, sported the beautiful necklace featuring four strands of iridescent pearls joined by a diamond clasp in the centre of the piece. The Duchess famously wore the necklace in a portrait image taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski – who also shot Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement portrait – to mark her and Prince Charles' 14th wedding anniversary.

The poignant choice of accessory was no doubt a subtle show of support for Charles, who was forced to step in for his mother the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament and deliver her speech outlining the government's legislative programme for the forthcoming parliamentary session.

It was a historic moment for the future King, who is the longest-serving heir to the throne. The Queen, 96, reluctantly pulled out of her appearance late on Monday evening, as she continues to experience "episodic mobility problems".

The Duchess looked beautiful in the necklace

Duchess Camilla complemented the statement choker necklace with a head-to-toe navy outfit, featuring a regal navy coat dress with a subdued satin sheen and white floral embroidery, an eye-catching navy hat with a white sash and a pair of nude ballerina pumps.

Duchess Camilla sported her beloved pearl necklace as she joined her family at the event

Duchess Camilla accessorised with some black leather gloves and clasped a navy leather handbag as she stepped out with a large smile to greet crowds gathering outside the event. A pair of drop pearl earrings adorned the royal's ears to match the dazzling bejewelled neckpiece.

The wife of Prince Charles wore her blonde hair down loose in a tussled blowdry style and opted for a natural but radiant beauty look. A modest, thin gold chain was layered under her emblematic necklace, adding a touch of golden glamour to her timeless aesthetic.

Pearl necklaces are a particular favourite of the royal family. The Queen is rarely seen without her beloved string of pearls and even royals such as The Duchess of Cambridge and The Countess of Wessex have been snapped sporting the precious gems.

The Duchess recently delighted fans by wearing a striking power suit as she made a dramatic entrance to her new role as the royal patron for the National Theatre. Her contemporary ensemble featured structured shoulders, a feminine, tailored fit and a classic collar.

