Kate Middleton turns heads in slim-fit trousers and her engagement colour

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to Scotland for a two-day tour and visited St John’s Primary School in Port Glasgow.

The pair sat in on a 'Roots of Empathy' session and engaged with co-ordinators and participants of the programme. 'Roots of Empathy' is an early intervention programme run by Action for Children which has been developed to help children aged 5-13 build empathy.

Kate looked glorious in her latest outfit, which consisted of a stuning navy blue, slim fit trouser suit and a funnel neck blouse by Cefinn. She added coordinating high heels in the same blue and rocked a pair of pearl earrings by Annoushka.

We couldn't help but notice her plethora of blues resembled her engagement dress colour. Stunning! The mother-of-three's hair, which has been looking even more luscious lately, was teased into a sleek and straight style with delicate flicks at the end.

Kate looked beautiful in her all-blue ensemble

It's been a busy week for Kate so far. We last saw the royal on Tuesday, when she and William went to Manchester where they attended the Glade of Light memorial, which was in memory of the Manchester bombings in May 2017.

William and Kate joined bereaved families and some of those injured in the attack. William proceeded to speak at the ceremony and Duchess Kate laid flowers.

Kate wore earrings by Annoushka

Kate wore a seriously elegant grey dress coat by Michael Kors Collection, with sleek high heels. She wore her glossy hair in a super sleek and straight style and her makeup was as natural and glowing as ever. The Duchess carried a blue bag by French brand Polene and her gold earrings featured a bumble bee and honeycomb - a reference to the Manchester Bee.

According to the Manchester City Council Website: "The Manchester worker bee is one of the best-known symbols of Manchester and has been an emblem for the city for over 150 years. The bee denotes Mancunians’ hard work ethic and the city being a hive of activity. It has also come to represent the sense of unity in our great city."

