Amazon has a perfect lookalike of Meghan Markle's pearl earrings from the Queen

When Meghan Markle embarked on her first-ever solo royal engagement with the Queen, the newlywed Duchess wore a beautiful pair of pearl and diamond earrings gifted to her by the monarch.

And while the original earrings might be out of reach, we've spotted an amazing lookalike on Amazon – and they're only £31.99 ($18.99)!

THE LOOK: Royal watchers identified the earrings as a set from luxury jewellery Birks (left); meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed the jewels were gifted to the Duchess by the Queen

It was a truly iconic moment when the Duchess of Sussex appeared alongside her grandmother-in-law wearing a cream caped Givenchy dress.

Meghan accessorised the look by her wedding dress designer with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that Buckingham Palace later confirmed were a gift from the Queen.

THE LOOKALIKE: Faux pearl earrings, £31.99/$18.99, Amazon

If you loved the simplicity and elegance of Meghan's look, worn for that memorable day-long visit to Cheshire in June 2018, be sure to check out the fabulous Amazon cubic zirconia and faux pearl earrings that will have you doing a double-take!

At the time Meghan wore the earrings, royal watchers identified them as $1,095 Akoya Pearl and Diamond Earrings in White Gold from Birks, but it has also been speculated they could have come from the Queen's personal jewellery collection.

No matter what the origin, the jewels are stunning – and we're ready to rock the lookalikes!

