Sophie Wessex channels Bond girl glamour in showstopping sparkling dress The Countess styled the stunning ballgown for a special event at Windsor Castle

The Countess of Wessex unveiled a stunning new look on Wednesday evening to join the Duke of Gloucester and the Princess Royal for a special evening at Windsor Castle.

LOOK: Sophie Wessex looks picture perfect in ultra feminine dress

Looking utterly radiant in a dazzling silver ballgown, Sophie emulated Bond-girl glamour in a stunning sparkling dress. Complete with capped sleeves, an elegant scoop neckline and embellished sheer overlay, the Countess was a vision of beauty in the striking, silhouette-enhancing dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The best looks from Sophie, Countess of Wessex's style file

The royal amped up the glamour of her eveningwear with equally dazzling accessories, adding diamond drop earrings and a metallic clutch bag.

Sophie styled her blonde hair in a sleek, glossy blowdry, adding a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and pink lipstick to complete her look. Simply stunning!

READ: Countess Sophie's wedding rule was broken by her new family – details

Sophie stunned in the striking ballgown at Windsor Castle

A photograph shared on Twitter by the Royal Family's official account pictured Sophie alongside the Duke and Princess Anne.

The tweet read: "The Princess Royal, The Duke of Gloucester and The Countess of Wessex have hosted a dinner to celebrate the work of @stjohnambulance at Windsor Castle.

SEE: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's £30m 120-room mansion they will never leave

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor copies Sophie Wessex's style with poignant accessory

"TRH are Commandant-in-Chief (Youth), Grand Prior of the Order of St John and Grand President of St John Ambulance respectively."

It's not the first time the Countess has worn the showstopping ensemble. Royal fans may remember the dress from 2018, when Sophie and Edward joined Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis and Latvia's First Lady Iveta Vejone for an evening dinner at Riga Castle in Latvia.

The Countess of Wessex first wore the gown in 2018

Fashion-conscious Sophie often recycles her favourite looks, opting to re-wear her best garments several times, often years apart from each other.

It's no secret the royal ladies have access to an unrivalled archive of clothes, jewellery and accessories, but it's always refreshing to see the likes of the Countess opting to support a more sustainable approach to fashion - plus, it just proves that Sophie's immaculate sense of style truly is timeless!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.