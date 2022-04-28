Sophie Wessex looks so chic fitted trousers and summery lace blouse The Countess and Earl of Wessex are currently on royal tour

The Countess of Wessex has been styling some incredibly glamorous fits for her Caribbean royal tour with her husband, Prince Edward.

Looking fabulous on Wednesday, the 57-year-old royal sported a fresh and feminine new look, wearing figure-flattering white trousers and a striking embroidered blouse from Soler London. Countess Sophie's 'Marina Lace Yoke Top' featured a squared lace neck and loose half sleeves with a smart lace finish.

Not one to dress down for an occasion, the royal looked glamorous as ever in 'High Mary Jane' leather espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers, complementing the wicker-based heels with several pieces of dainty gold jewellery.

Royal fans were enchanted by Sophie's rather regal hairstyle, consisting of sleek plaits woven into an elegant chignon - a practical updo for the scorching Caribbean climate!

Sophie looked so chic in her cropped trousers and striking blouse

"Sophie has looked lovely on this tour," one fan reacted on social media, as another penned: "Love this top."

"Sophie looks fab here, love those espadrilles," quipped a third fan, leaving their response on royal fan Instagram account @royalfashionpolice.

Sophie and Prince Edward arrived at the Main Jetty in Soufriere by boat on Wednesday ahead of a busy schedule of engagements.

The Countess was presented with a bouquet of flowers by a boy named Carlos Baptise, 11, who has a spinal injury called congenital scoliosis. The couple then travelled past the small group of protesters to the Fond Doux Cocoa Plantation where they learned about the contribution of cocoa to Saint Lucia’s economy.

Sophie and Edward tried their hand at grinding cocoa beans

Trying her hand at local activities, Sophie had a go at grinding cocoa beans before meeting representatives from female-led businesses to hear about the impact of Covid-19 on trade and tourism. She also tried painting a purse at one of the stations, while the Earl was taken to where the cocoa beans are dried in the sun.

The pair then visited Sulphur Springs, where they were told about the history and evolution of the volcano.

The Countess put her hand in the water and said: "It's as warm as a hot bath."

