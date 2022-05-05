Remember Meghan Markle's stunning Topshop blouse? We've found a £12 version

Megan Bull
In 2020 the Duchess of Sussex's Topshop blouse flew off the shelves after Meghan made a discreet visit to the National Theatre – and now we've found a £12 version from Pour Moi.
Back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex had fans rushing to Topshop in search of the white puffed sleeve blouse which she wore on a discreet visit to the National Theatre.
As the 'Meghan effect' resulted in a complete sell-out, the £26 style has since been wiped from stock, but we've found a near-identical version from Pour Moi – and it's £12!
Meghan looked so glam in her Topshop blouse
Seriously chic, this jersey top is the perfect desk-to-daywear staple. Fitted with sheer organza puff sleeves and a classic boat neckline, it's the epitome of elegance. Add a touch of luxury to your off-duty outfits by styling it with indigo jeans and box-fresh trainers.
Getting glammed up? Take a leaf out of Meghan's book and style your new favourite top with a matching pencil skirt and heels.
White Organza Puff Sleeve Top, £12, Pour Moi
While attending the National Theatre, Duchess Meghan created the chicest all-white look, polishing off her ensemble with a Roland Mouret skirt, pearl-studded Aquazzura heels, £615, and her gorgeous mini Loewe handbag, £1,450.
Wearing her brunette tresses down in loose waves, she opted for a natural and dewy complexion, combining a brown smokey eyeshadow with a hint of rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.
SHOP SIMILAR:
White Broderie Puff Sleeve Blouse, £29.99, Mango
White Broderie Ruched Puff Sleeve Bodysuit, £15.99, New Look
White Organza Shirt, £47.20, Coast
