Remember Meghan Markle's stunning Topshop blouse? We've found a £12 version

Back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex had fans rushing to Topshop in search of the white puffed sleeve blouse which she wore on a discreet visit to the National Theatre.

As the 'Meghan effect' resulted in a complete sell-out, the £26 style has since been wiped from stock, but we've found a near-identical version from Pour Moi – and it's £12!

Meghan looked so glam in her Topshop blouse

Seriously chic, this jersey top is the perfect desk-to-daywear staple. Fitted with sheer organza puff sleeves and a classic boat neckline, it's the epitome of elegance. Add a touch of luxury to your off-duty outfits by styling it with indigo jeans and box-fresh trainers.

Getting glammed up? Take a leaf out of Meghan's book and style your new favourite top with a matching pencil skirt and heels.

White Organza Puff Sleeve Top, £12, Pour Moi

While attending the National Theatre, Duchess Meghan created the chicest all-white look, polishing off her ensemble with a Roland Mouret skirt, pearl-studded Aquazzura heels, £615, and her gorgeous mini Loewe handbag, £1,450.

Wearing her brunette tresses down in loose waves, she opted for a natural and dewy complexion, combining a brown smokey eyeshadow with a hint of rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.

SHOP SIMILAR:

White Broderie Puff Sleeve Blouse, £29.99, Mango

White Broderie Ruched Puff Sleeve Bodysuit, £15.99, New Look

White Organza Shirt, £47.20, Coast

