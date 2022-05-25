Love Princess Beatrice's floral tea dress? ASOS is selling a £20 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were every inch the glamorous power couple as they arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday evening - and royal fans couldn't get enough of Beatrice's stunning Reformation dress.

Beatrice was beaming in her 'Carolena' tea dress from the celebrity-favourite sustainable fashion label, joining the Earl and Countess of Wessex for a rare joint appearance. The royal's stunning floral dress featured a fitted bodice with smocked puff sleeves, cascading into a relaxed skirt with a high slit.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's fashion evolution

The 33-year-old royal slipped on a pair of black buckled heels and accessorised with a black wicker bag from Zara. Completing her fashionable array, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wore her glossy hair in a half-up, half-down style adding a large black bow.

Royal fans were quick to react to Beatrice's feminine, floral ensemble, rushing to social media to share their thoughts on her elevated style.

Beatrice stunned at the Chelsea Flower Show in a floral Reformation dress

"Such an adorable coordinated look. Love the dress and love how it matches Edoardo's tie," one fan sweetly penned, as another wrote: "She’s just getting better and better each time I see her! Beautiful!"

"Beatrice looks beautiful! That dress and bag are gorgeous!," added a third, "Lately Bea is upgrading her wardrobe game!!" a fourth quipped.

We have to agree, the new mother has certainly switched up her looks recently to reflect a more sophisticated style - and we're a fan of the royal's upgraded wardrobe.

Reformation's 'Carolena' dress is a must-have for summer weddings and daytime soirées during the warmer months. Retailing for £248, this timeless staple is definitely a forever piece to be worn again and again.

Carolena Dress, £248, Reformation

If you're a fan of Beatrice's stunning frock, but not such a fan of the price tag, this ASOS lookalike is strikingly similar.

Complete with the same elegant neckline and statement smocked sleeves, this 'Influence' tea dress also comes in a pretty floral print - and it's just £20.

Influence midi smock dress, £20, ASOS

Beatrice loves the Chelsea Flower Show and often frequents it. One of our favourite looks she has worn was back in 2018. Fresh from her stunning appearance at the royal wedding of her cousin Prince Harry, the redhead looked sensational wearing a very appropriate dress by luxury brand Needle & Thread.

