Lady Amelia Windsor is a dream in timeless LBD

Lady Amelia Windsor's presence in the fashionscape is well documented and the royal is known to debut some scintillating outfits. The Edinburgh Uni grad attended the first anniversary of Maison Chaumet's London flagship store on New Bond Street on Thursday, looking dazzling in an LBD alongside Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan.

Lady Amelia sported the classic black mini dress with a square neckline and spaghetti straps, which he teamed with a pair of knee-high black leather boots. She wore her caramel tresses scraped back into a pristine ponytail, revealing a delicate silver chain that adorned her neck.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

The royal opted for a glam beauty blend, consisting of a radiant dewy skin glow, a rose-pink lip, a dash of highlighter, defined brows and a subtle black eyeliner flick. She clasped a black handbag to complete her ageless look.

She posed alongside model Mia, who complemented Lady Amelia's monochrome ensemble wearing a relaxed black shirt, striking shell-studded mini skirt and chunky heeled boots. Like Lady Amelia, Mia wore her blonde seventies shag tied up in a bun, accentuating a luxurious gold necklace that coiled in a snakelike manner.

Lady Amelia looked elegant in the classic LBD

The 26-year-old shared the sartorial concoction on social media, and simply captioned the post by tagging the Parisian jewellery brand with a string a colourful emojis.

The royal posed with model Mia Regan

Fans and friends gushed over the image, with one commenting: "Pretty gal she is," and another saying: "You look beautiful." A third penned: "Breathtaking beauty," and a fourth agreed, adding: "That DRESS! So pretty," with a heart-eyes emoji.

There's no denying that Lady Amelia's dress is a must-have seasonless staple – so why not treat yourself?

Kate Tie Back Denim Mini Dress, £180, Reformation

Reformation's 'Kate' dress is a mini-length number with a square neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps. It is tight-fitting throughout and has an open back for a more romantic vibe. Slip on some black barely-there heels and dance the night away.

Lady Amelia Windsor recently bloomed in blue as she stepped out to enjoy the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. She wore an organic cotton nightie from Brora that featured a floral design, making her outfit especially fitting for the occasion.

