Sophie Wessex surprises in embroidered denim midi dress

The Countess of Wessex decided to shake things up with her latest look. The royal, 57, stepped out to attend Vision for the Commonwealth on Wednesday, sporting a contemporary denim frock that highlighted her ability to experiment with new dress silhouettes and styles.

Countess Sophie looked lovely in a denim midi dress featuring a button-down front, sweet white floral embroidery, short sleeves and a sailor-neck collar. The denim texture of the dress infused the royal's look with some Wild West spirit, while the feminine white blooms added a tinge of classic elegance to her timeless aesthetic.

Sophie wore her blonde tresses down loose, culminating in a gently tousled blowdry with a slightly off-centre parting. She accessorised with a pair of simple silver hoop earrings and clasped a navy studded clutch bag.

Prince Edward's wife opted for her go-top natural beauty blend, consisting of a radiant skin glow, a pale cherry pink lip, some mascara and a soft eyeliner flick.

HRH The Countess of Wessex presents @Lowri_Moore with the inaugural Love Your Eyes Campaigner of the Year Award.

Lowri is being recognised for her efforts advocating for young glasses wearers to have positive representation in the media. @RoyalFamily #2030InSight #LoveYourEyes pic.twitter.com/6W0toZy63u — IAPB (@IAPB1) May 25, 2022

She was pictured beaming as she presented the Love Your Eyes Campaigner of the Year Award to Lowri Moore, who was being recognised for her efforts advocating for young glasses wearers to have positive representation in the media.

Fans on Twitter were touched by the royal's appearance. "Very sweet pic of them," one commented with a red love-heart emoji, while another added: "Edward married a true jewel. I am more impressed with Sophie Wessex as time goes by."

Love Sophie's denim number? Then we have just the lookalike for you.

Florence Denim Dress, £69, White Stuff

This dark denim midi dress features a fun fit and slimming flared shape. Complete with a waist tie, shoulder frills and metal buttons, the piece can be teamed with some cowboy boots for the ideal party-ready outfit or dressed down with some white sneakers for an on-the-go ensemble.

Countess Sophie recently ventured to the Isle of Wight to attend the Royal Agricultural Society Show Ground, looking beautiful in a floral maxi skirt and figure-flattering blazer. The Countess' striking ME+EM skirt was complete with a floaty tiered shape that flowed beautifully down her graceful silhouette.

