Princess Beatrice enchants royal fans in prettiest look to date - steal her style for £20

Buckingham Palace was a vision of colour on Wednesday as guests descended on the palace gardens to attend one of the Queen's annual garden parties - and Princess Beatrice stepped out in her most beautiful look to date.

The 33-year-old royal looked radiant in a chic Self-Portrait dress, which featured short puffed sleeves, a belted waist, front slit and elegant tie-neck detail. Princess Beatrice teamed her 'Monochrome Check Midi Dress' with sleek Jimmy Choo suede heels and a simple black box bag from Pop and Suki.

The mother-of-one elevated her summer ensemble with a striking oversized headband from Camilla Rose Millinery, letting her flowing red hair cascade past her shoulders in voluminous curls.

Princess Beatrice appears to be going through a style revolution of late, having stepped out in a series of seriously sophisticated ensembles and elegant outfits to attend recent events - and royal fans think her style shift towards more feminine, statement pieces has come about since the birth of her daughter, Sienna.

The Princess looked radiant in her check midi dress and statement accessories

Rushing to comment on a photo of the royal posted to the royal family's Instagram account, fans were quick to note Beatrice's pristine look for the garden party.

"I think Princess Beatrice has grown up in her style since having a baby. Never looked better," commented one fan, while another wrote: "Bravo Bea, love the dress and accessories. So chic!"

"Beatrice looks great! She has really become a fashion highlight recently," penned a third, as a fourth fan added: "Love this dress on her, pretty from head to toe."

Beatrice's Self-Portrait dress retails for £340 but has sadly sold out since the royal stepped out in the stunning frock. If you'd like to emulate her effortless style, this £20 lookalike from New Look is strikingly similar!

Check Midi Dress, £20.99, New Look

Garden parties are a major part of the royal family's calendar and this year's attendees will no doubt be disappointed to miss seeing the Queen, who announced earlier this month she will not be attending.

The parties were sadly cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but this year, the royal household has enjoyed welcoming guests back.

