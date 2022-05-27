Princess Beatrice looks heavenly in white mini skirt and blazer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice stepped out in style to attend the Alice + Olivia store opening in London on Thursday. The royal, 33, sported an all-white ensemble as she arrived at the event alongside other stars including Strictly's AJ Odudu, Spice Girls star Mel C and American Pie actor Jason Biggs.

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Beatrice makes rare comment about her daughter Sienna

The princess looked ethereal in a pristine cream blazer and A-line mini skirt combo that featured an elegant boucle texture, silver chain detailing that framed the beautiful silhouette of the zip-up blazer, a classic collar and a sharp cut.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice comforted by husband as she wipes away tears at Prince Philip’s memorial

She teamed the co-ord with some beautiful lapis lazuli high heels with point-toe effect and decorative gold banding across the front of the shoe.

RELATED: Kate Middleton has a total Bridgerton moment in stunning recycled dress

The mother-of-one wore her auburn tresses down loose with an effortless off-centre parting, letting her blow-dried waves cascade down her angelic white outfit. She opted for a natural beauty blend, consisting of a nude lip, a mesmerising porcelain complexion and a soft bronzed smokey eye.

Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in white

To complete her radiant aesthetic, Princess Beatrice clasped a small black clutch bag with gold metal detailing, adding a touch of practicality to her heavenly look.

The royal attended the star-studded opening in style

Love Princess Beatrice's sweetheart set? We have just the lookalike for you. This boucle white mini skirt is an ideal high street alternative if you're browsing on a budget and is perfect for summer parties.

Princess Beatrice completed her look with some bright blue heels

Boasting glittering diamante embellishments, this piece can be teamed with some brightly-hued heels for the ultimate princess appeal.

White Boucle Skirt, £24, River Island

Slip on a matching cream peplum cardigan for a covetable combination and if you're feeling especially stylish, complete your look with a pretty velvet Alice band.

MORE: Secret behind Princess Beatrice's glowing skin and hair growth revealed

The royal recently wowed crowds in a chic Self-Portrait dress, which featured short puffed sleeves, a belted waist, front slit and elegant tie-neck detail. Princess Beatrice teamed her 'Monochrome Check Midi Dress' with sleek Jimmy Choo suede heels and a simple black box bag from Pop and Suki.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.