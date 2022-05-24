Sophie Wessex levels up her summer wardrobe with the brightest skirt and wicker heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex ventured to the Isle of Wight on Tuesday to attend the Royal Agricultural Society Show Ground for their 'Education Day', an event held for local schoolchildren of Cowes.

Sophie, 57, brought the sunshine in an impeccable spring outfit, looking incredible in a floral maxi skirt and figure-flattering blazer. The Countess' striking ME+EM skirt was complete with a floaty tiered silhouette that flowed beautifully down her feminine silhouette.

The trendy royal complemented the azure and khaki hues in her floral skirt with a blue snakeskin clutch and wicker wedged sandals.

Looking radiant, the mother-of-two added a rosy blush, lashings of mascara and clear gloss to highlight her glowy beauty look, while styling her blonde hair in a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

The Duchess styled a striking ME+EM skirt

The Countess and her husband didn't hold back from getting stuck into activities during their engagement, donning aprons to make Jubilee Pizzas with school children.

Getting crafty, Prince Edward designed a Jubilee Crown pizza in a nod towards the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, while the Countess posed for a photo with a llama.

Selfie time! Sophie posed with a llama from the farm

Loving Sophie's look? With the chic double-breasted fastening, notched lapels, tailored silhouette and fresh white hue, it comes as no surprise the Countess has worn her Altuzarra 'Indiana' jacket several times before.

The versatile garment is the perfect layering component to slip on over a summer dress or tailored trousers to effortlessly elevate the look. Sophie's £1,180 style isn't the most affordable blazer in her archive, but it's easily one of our favourites.

If you're looking to recreate the royal's look with an affordable alternative, this £268 'Ava' blazer from Reiss is a pretty close lookalike.

GET THE LOOK

Ava Double Breasted Blazer, £268, Reiss

Bright Paisley Maxi Track Skirt, £185, ME+EM

Castañer Ivory Carina 80 Espadrilles, £85, Net-a-Porter

The Countess loves a good blazer moment and proved her penchant for the timeless trend at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

Looking fabulous as ever, the wife of Prince Edward rocked a stunning light pink blazer with matching trousers by one of her favourite designer brands, Victoria Beckham. The blazer is part of the brand's new collection and costs £923.

