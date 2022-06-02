Zara Tindall looks so elegant in the boldest dress for the Queen’s Birthday Parade

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall cut an elegant figure as she stepped out for the Queen’s Birthday Parade, marking the start of the historic Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Princess Anne’s daughter was dressed to perfection for the special event, wearing a stunning ruffled dress in a vibrant red hue from royal favourite brand, Beulah London. Zara accessorised with a striking red Juliette Botterill headpiece adorned with red flowers, and sleek, nude heels.

WATCH: What to expect from the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, day by day

The dress featured elegant tie balloon sleeves with a figure-flattering waist tie and regal piecrust neckline. Looking radiant, the 41-year-old wore her blonde hair in a sleek updo and added a pair of gold penny drop earrings and a silver Rolex watch to enjoy the Trooping the Colour.

Zara's husband Mike shared a glowing photo on Instagram before the event

Zara's husband Mike Tindall took to Instagram before the event, sharing a stunning photo of him and his wife dressed to the nines for the special occasion.

"Great start to the day, thanks to the @thestaffordlondon for having the family. Also great work by @westcontempeditions raising money for for @gosh.charity Really looking forward to the next four days and celebrating one of the greatest women on this planet. #platinumjubilee #thequeen," he captioned his post.

GET ZARA TINDALL'S TROOPING THE COLOUR LOOK 2022

Zara’s outfit is ideal to bookmark as occasion wear inspiration for your next big event, and this dress from ME+EM is giving us major Zara vibes.

Silk Frill Dress, £495, ME+EM

And this Hobbs dress is strikingly similar, and currently on sale.

Hobbs Swing Shirt Dress, was £139, NOW £89, John Lewis & Partners

Zara was accompanied by her husband Mike to kick off the four-day celebrations in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Also in attendance were the Queen herself, plus other senior members of the royal family including Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Queen and other senior members of the royal family are expected to make an appearance on the famous balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch an RAF flypast following the ceremony.

Zara's stunning Beulah dress was a fitting ensemble for the special occasion

RELATED: The royals love their mid-priced handbags - here's the proof

The iconic Trooping the Colour ceremony has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1,400 officers take part in the Queen's military pageantry, as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians. In the past, royal family members including Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne have participated on horseback.

