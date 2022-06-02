Sophie Wessex dazzles royal fans in head-to-toe pink gingham - and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend has officially begun, kicking off with the Queen's Birthday Parade and followed by the royal family's balcony appearance to watch the RAF flypast.

The Trooping the Colour ceremony has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years, so it's no wonder the British royals stepped out in a series of immaculate outfits to mark the special occasion. Looking particularly stunning, Sophie Wessex donned a chic gingham power suit, catching the attention of royal fans in her striking pink ensemble.

The 57-year-old royal's outfit was an elegant choice for such a memorable occasion. Complete with long sleeves, a notched collar and a button-down bodice, Sophie's figure-flattering outfit highlighted her feminine silhouette.

The Countess was a vision of elegance in her pretty pink ensemble

Royal fans were enchanted by the Countess' striking pink, adorned with the boldest woven bows in a creamy pink hue. The wife of Prince Edward styled her blonde hair in a neat chignon, adding a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and subtle pink lip to highlight her ageless beauty glow.

If you're looking to recreate the Countess' effortless glamour, these checked looks are the ultimate lookalikes. It's not the first time Sophie has stunned on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Back in 2019, the last time the royal family made their iconic balcony appearance before the pandemic put celebrations on hold, the Countess was a vision in a green Suzannah dress.

The mother-of-two, who is widely accepted as one of the best-dressed royal ladies, turned heads in a striking black headpiece crafted by Jane Taylor millinery.

Sophie joined Prince Edward and their two children in the carriage

Over 1,400 officers take part in the Queen's military pageantry, as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians. In the past, royal family members including Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne have participated on horseback.

