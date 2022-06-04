All you need to know about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert: airtime, performers and how to watch The Platinum Party at the Palace will be a night to remember

To celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne, the BBC will be putting on the concert of a lifetime!

MORE: Prince Charles blows kiss to Kate Middleton at Service of Thanksgiving

The Platinum Party at the Palace will bring together the world's biggest entertainers to perform for a night of musical tributes to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. Want to know more - including how to watch? Keep reading…

Loading the player...

WATCH: A guide to the the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

When will the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert air and how can I watch?

The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to take place tonight, Saturday 4 June 2022. Viewers watching at home will be able to tune into BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7.30pm to experience the concert in full. It's set to finish at 10.30pm.

MORE: Jubilee party decorations & essentials: Balloons, banners, flags & more

Who is hosting the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert?

Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead the coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace, allowing viewers watching at home to get in on the action. The duo will broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and across the entire BBC network.

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are reportedly set to take the stage, paying tribute to the Queen with individual speeches.

The concert will be broadcast from Buckingham Palace on Saturday 4 June

Who is performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert?

Viewers will be spoiled to an incredible line-up of performers who will take to the stage throughout the evening to perform their biggest hits in a star-studded tribute to Her Majesty's unprecedented anniversary.

Diana Ross, will give her first UK live performance in 15 years

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the concert, followed by performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, who share the three-stage set-up with Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Sam Ryder, the United Kingdom's Eurovision hero, will also perform live, fresh from his success in Italy. Closing the two-and-a-half-hour show will be legend Diana Ross, with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Who else will be appearing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert?

Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, and Ellie Simmonds will also be appearing at the event - with a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

MORE: 20 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch: From Harrods shopper to biscuits, mugs & tea towels

How can I get tickets to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert?

Sadly, the ballot to attend the concert in person has now closed. 10,000 free tickets were made available in February, as a public ballot opened to the public to enter their names. It closed last week, meaning if you were among those lucky enough to be chosen at random to win, you should have received confirmation by now.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.