Prince George suits up for surprise outing with Kate Middleton and Prince William The little Prince looked so smart

Prince George joined mum and dad The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for an outing to Cardiff Castle on Saturday. The young prince looked smart in a crisp cut navy suit – emulating dad Prince William's stylist engagement attire.

Prince George, nine, donned a navy suit and pale blue shirt as he greeted crowds in Cardiff. He wore some classic brown shoes to complete the outfit and sported his perfected hairstyle with a suave side parting.

His seven-year-old younger sister, Princess Charlotte, twinned with her big brother in navy. She wore a button-down tailored blue coat, a pair of pristine white socks and some black Mary Janes. The smiling princess wore her hair in her favourite half-up-half-down style as she joined her family for a Jubilee outing to Wales.

Prince George twinned with his dad in navy

The Cambridges are due to meet performance and crew in Cardiff who are involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later this afternoon.

The father-son duo looked so smart

The family will be privy to rehearsals and meet stars including Bonnie Tyler, West End performers and the Wales Youth Choir for Good.

Prince George wore a similar outfit to his Trooping The Colour appearance

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend with their parents: "Aww what a lovely surprise," one penned with two heart-eyes emojis, while another said: "How lovely, everyone will be so pleased to see them." A third commented: "Yay! What a treat."

The Platinum Party at the Palace is set to take place tonight, Saturday 4 June 2022. Viewers watching at home will be able to tune into BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7.30pm to experience the concert in full. It's set to finish at 10.30pm.

Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead the coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace, allowing viewers watching at home to get in on the action. The duo will broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and across the entire BBC network.

