Sweet detail you might have missed about Prince Louis' outfit for panto outing The Cambridge kids enjoyed a festive outing

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans as they enjoyed a festive outing with their children on Friday.

Prince William and Kate took Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to watch Pantoland at the London Palladium, enjoying a special performance hosted by The National Lottery for key workers and their families.

While mum Kate looked chic in a printed Alessandra Rich dress and her husband William donned a festive red jumper, their three children were dressed in winter-appropriate outfits and there was a particularly special detail about Prince Louis' jacket – did you spot it?

The two-year-old wore a familiar-looking Dutch blue jacket with navy piping details from Amaia Kids, and it just so happens to be a royal hand-me-down from his big brother, George!

George, now seven, first wore the smart outerwear to the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2016.

George pictured wearing the Amaia Kids jacket in 2016

It's not the first time we've seen the royal children borrow clothing from each other, and their relatives. At his Trooping the Colour debut in June 2019, Louis wore one of his uncle Prince Harry's childhood outfits from 1986.

In 2016, George also donned a blue and white shirt for Trooping the Colour that dad William wore for Harry's christening in 1984, and Charlotte has also sported one of her big brother's cardigans in the Cambridge family Christmas card photo in 2018.

The Cambridges enjoyed a fun festive outing

George and Charlotte, who attend Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London, are now enjoying the Christmas holidays. William and Kate admitted last week during their royal train tour that they are struggling to make Christmas plans amid the coronavirus restrictions.

"It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," the future King told university students at Cardiff Castle. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

The Duke and Duchess would usually spend Christmas Day with the Queen and members of the royal family at Sandringham House. However, this year the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh will spend the festive period quietly at Windsor Castle.

