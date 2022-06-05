Sophie Wessex's winning blazer proves she queen of the capsule wardrobe

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex stepped out looking glorious on Sunday in a statement green blazer as she attended a Big Jubilee Lunch at Windsor Castle alongside her husband Prince Edward.

Sophie wore her lovely wrap suit jacket from ME + EM with white wide-leg trousers which kept the ensemble looking chic.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex's Marilyn Monroe moment caught on camera

The royal also had a white top underneath her green jacket. The Countess wore her blonde locks swept back into a ponytail and kept her makeup simple.

The royal wore this very same blazer last month while touring the Channel Islands, this time teaming the statement jacket with a bold pair of check trousers.

Sophie wowed in green at a Big Lunch event

The big lunch in Windsor was particularly special as it is hoping to break a World Record for the world's longest table. The invite was been extended to around 3,000 nearby residents to sit down and join the royals to celebrate this landmark occasion.

It has been reported by the Telegraph that there will be 488 tables along the Long Walk outside of the castle.

The Countess spoke to royal onlookers

Another Big Jubilee Lunch took place at the Oval Cricket Ground in London, which had Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla in attendance, cutting a cake and drinking Champagne.

Sophie Wessex and her husband Prince Edward also attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday, an event which has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Looking particularly stunning, Sophie donned a bespoke gingham power suit by Suzannah London, catching the attention of royal fans in her striking pink ensemble.

The royal has worn this blazer before

The Queen's celebrations this weekend have included The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant and a Platinum Jubilee celebration concert on Saturday evening and all of which have been well received by adoring fans.

