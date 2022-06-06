Zara Tindall's head-turning jumpsuit proves the royals do rock highstreet fashion

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, cut a seriously elegant figure in a slick, figure-hugging jumpsuit to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.

Zara was joined by several members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, and her mother Princess Anne for the finale of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend. The royal looked stunning in a 'Freya Tie Waist Crêpe Jumpsuit' from Reiss as she enjoyed some of the country's finest musicians playing live on stage.

Zara's striking teal jumpsuit from Reiss featured elegant cropped sleeves, a chic high neckline, cigarette-style trousers, and a waist-cinching tie. Her chic ensemble was made complete with a pair of chunky gold hoops.

The wife of Mike Tindall wore her glossy blonde hair in a Hollywood-esque waved style, adding a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and a subtle pink lip to complement her beauty glow.

Zara was spotted in the royal box alongside her husband Mike Tindall

Queen + Adam Lambert kickstarted the night of music, followed by performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra, who shared the three-stage set-up with Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Sam Ryder, the United Kingdom's Eurovision hero, also performed live, fresh from his success in Italy. Closing the two-and-a-half-hour show was legend Diana Ross, with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

REISS Freya Utility Jumpsuit, £225, Selfridges

It's not the first time Zara has surprised royal fans this Jubilee weekend. Princess Anne’s daughter was dressed to perfection for Trooping the Colour, wearing a stunning ruffled dress in a vibrant red hue from royal favourite brand, Beulah London. Zara accessorised with a striking red Juliette Botterill headpiece adorned with red flowers, and sleek, nude heels.

Making an equally bold statement on Friday, Zara was also dressed to impress for the Service of Thanksgiving, held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Standing out in a bespoke hot pink midi by Laura Green, fans couldn't keep their eyes off of her lavender Aspinal clutch bag, which she coordinated with the pastel hues of her L.K.Bennett court shoes.

