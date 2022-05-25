Sophie Wessex rocks the brightest dress we've ever seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex braved the rain on Wednesday to join her husband Prince Edward and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a garden party hosted at Buckingham Palace.

MORE: Sophie Wessex channels Bond girl glamour in showstopping sparkling dress

The 57-year-old royal looked beautiful in the brightest blue dress as she joined her fellow royal ladies at the special event, stepping in for her Her Majesty the Queen in light of her recent ongoing mobility issues. Sophie stood out from the crowd in her eye-catching dress, featuring a figure-flattering hourglass silhouette. The statement frock was paired with a coordinating hat boasting elaborate feather detailing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex plants a tree in honour of the Queen

Countess Sophie carried a quirky bag featuring rattan detailing and floral embroidery and opted for nude stilettos. She styled her hair in a smart and sophisticated updo and kept the rest of her accessories simple, matching the handle of her handbag with silver hoop earrings and an elegant bracelet.

READ: Lady Louise Windsor copies Sophie Wessex's style with poignant accessory

RELATED: Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's sweet natural rapport with children gets fans talking

Bright blue is the perfect way to liven up a dreary day, and the high street is full of fabulous options that are sure to turn heads this summer.

The Countess of Wessex looked beautiful in blue at Buckingham Palace

Sophie and her fellow royals stood in for the Queen following Buckingham Palace's announcement that Her Majesty will not be making an appearance at the annual celebrations this year due to her ongoing mobility issues.

Garden parties are a major part of the royal family's calendar and following two years of cancellations during the pandemic, the royal household is very much looking forward to welcoming guests back.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Amelia Cape Sleeve Dress, £149, Whistles

Traditionally, Her Majesty welcomes over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful gardens of her royal residences.

These public events allow the Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

She was joined by husband Prince Edward and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

This marks the second time Countess Sophie has put in an appearance at a garden party. Last week, the Queen's daughter-in-law looked beautiful in an elegant midi dress with a pretty floral print in pink and blue, boasting subtle sheer sleeve detailing.

DISCOVER: Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's £30m 120-room mansion they will never leave

The timeless attire was perfectly paired with nude stilettos, a cream clutch bag and a feather embellished hat as she joined her husband Prince Edward, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Alexandra at the special event.

Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.